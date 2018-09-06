Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82, Us Weekly can confirm exclusively.

A source tells Us the actor went into cardiac arrest at a hospital in Florida on Thursday, September 6. His family was by his side.

After starring in TV shows such as Gunsmoke and Dan August, Reynolds rose to fame in the ‘70s for his breakout role as Lewis Medlock in Deliverance. The actor, who has nearly 200 film and TV credits, also starred in multiple successful films including 1974’s The Longest Yard, 1977’s Smokey and the Bandit, 1996’s Striptease and 1997’s Boogie Nights, the latter of which earned him an Oscar nomination.

Reynolds’ movie Defining Moments is set to be released in December 2018. He was also currently filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, which is expected to hit theaters in 2019.

Reynolds underwent heart surgery in 2010. His manager told CNN at the time that Reynolds “has a great motor with brand new pipes.”

Reynolds was married to Judy Carne from 1963 to 1965 and Loni Anderson from 1988 to 1993, with whom he shares his adult son Quinton Anderson Reynolds. He previously said ex-girlfriend Sally Field, whom he dated on-off for five years in the ‘70s and ’80s, was the one who got away during a December 2015 interview with Vanity Fair.

“I miss her terribly,” he told magazine at the time. “Even now, it’s hard on me. I don’t know why I was so stupid. Men are like that, you know. You find the perfect person, and then you do everything you can to screw it up.”

Reynolds is survived by his son.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!