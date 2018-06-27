Ready for their close-up! Leonardo DiCaprio shared the first photo with his costar Brad Pitt from the set of Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Instagram on Wednesday, June 27.

In the promotional image, the Oscar winners pose in front of an old building in 1960s-inspired outfits. DiCaprio, 43, rocks an orange leather jacket over a mustard-colored turtleneck, brown slacks and matching boots. He accessorizes with a large belt, a necklace and a massive gold pinky ring. Pitt, 54, dons a denim jacket over a navy T-shirt, jeans and suede shoes, in addition to aviator sunglasses.

The actors were among the first to commit to the crime film. They will star alongside A-list cast members including Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Burt Reynolds and Al Pacino. The flick centers around a western TV actor named Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his close friend and stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). It takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, the same year as the Charles Manson murders. DiCaprio’s character lives next door to Sharon Tate (Robbie), one of the notorious cult’s victims.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was 7 years old,” Tarantino, 55, said in a statement to Variety in February. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A., and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff.”

The director previously worked with Pitt on the 2009 war film Inglourious Basterds, which was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture. DiCaprio starred in Tarantino’s 2012 hit Django Unchained, which earned seven Oscar nods.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on August 9, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the LaBianca murders and one day after Tate was killed.

