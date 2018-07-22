Mom down! Busy Philipps keeps it real sharing when her life with followers on Instagram — even if it means documenting a trip to the ER.

The 39-year-old Cougar Town alum took to social media on Saturday, July 21, to reveal a painful accident that landed her in the emergency room.

“You guys, I like just, super brutally fell to the ground in the street. It was horrible,” Philipps said in a series of Instagram Stories reliving the embarrassing tumble. “Like, I’m going to start crying. I don’t know what happened.”

She continued: “Like, I don’t know what happened. I was walking and then I was kind of like walking around a parking meter and then I fell off the curb and like flew into the street and all these people like, came rushing up. She added that her “knee hurts really bad,” before plugging in a joke about her spilled Starbucks and press for a book tour.

Her injuries were no laughing matter, however. “I might have really f—cked up my knee,” she revealed through a stream of tears and sweat, noting that she was “afraid to look.”

Hours later, the actress took a trip to the doctor and updated fans saying, “the good news is that I didn’t break my knee, but the orthopedist wants me to use crutches until I get an MRI because it’s the knee I have a pin in.”

Philipps is currently promoting her memoir, which is ironically titled This Will Only Hurt a Little. The book is set to hit shelves on October 23.

