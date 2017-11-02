Busy Philipps is speaking her mind about Brett Ratner. The Cougar Town alum took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 1, to share her thoughts after six women came forward in a Los Angeles Times story to detail alleged incidents of sexual harassment or misconduct by the 48-year-old film producer.

Actress Olivia Munn was among the women who spoke to the newspaper, claiming several different incidents of sexual harassment, and Philipps came to her defense by raging against the director.

“Olivia Munn has been saying this for years and he has been disgusting about the allegations and to her for years. He is a garbage human,” Philipps tweeted.

“Brett Ratner has a 450 MILLION dollar deal at WB? A man who’s reputation is that of a letcherous creep AT BEST. Plus, he makes sh–ty movies,” Philipps, 38, continued. “Before you say, ‘BUT BUSY, you’ve BEEN in sh–ty movies!’ MAYBE I HAVE. But I’m not jacking off on girls and making millions in the process.”

In the Los Angeles Times report, Munn, 37, alleged that early in her career, on the set of 2004’s After the Sunset, she went to deliver a meal to Ratner’s trailer and he proceeded to masturbate in front of her. Munn wrote about the incident in her 2010 essay collection, Suck It, Wonder Woman, but did not name him at the time. A year later, Ratner identified himself as the director in question and alleged he had sex with Munn, a claim he later admitted was not true.

Actress Katharine Towne also came forward in the report. She claimed Ratner followed her into a bathroom during a party at another movie star’s home in 2005. “He started to come on to me in a way that was so extreme,” she said to the newspaper. “I think it’s pretty aggressive to go in the bathroom with someone you don’t know and close the door.” The actress recalled trying to get out of the situation and said she nervously told Ratner: “I don’t even know what you want with me. I’m kind of chubby right now.” Towne, 39, said the director replied saying, “I like ’em chubby sometimes.”

Ratner’s attorney Martin Singer called Towne’s account “absurd,” saying: “Even if hypothetically this incident occurred exactly as claimed, how is flirting at a party, complimenting a woman on her appearance, and calling her to ask her for a date wrongful conduct?”

Philipps addressed the attorney’s response as well, tweeting, “Also. What @KatharineTowne says in the article is important. What’s ‘absurd’ is his mouthpiece calling harassment ‘giving a compliment.’”

“It shows a pattern of disregard for women because what he wants is more important. @KatharineTowne,” she concluded.

Philipps then shared an article on her Twitter page of the announcement that the producer was “stepping away” from his role at Warner Bros., which works closely with his RatPac Entertainment production company.

In a statement to Deadline, Ratner said, “In light of the allegations being made, I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros.- related activities. I don’t want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved.”

Singer has also denied all allegations against his client. “I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer said in a letter to The Times. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

In a statement given to CNN through his lawyer, Ratner denied the allegations. ”Brett Ratner vehemently denies the outrageous derogatory allegations that have been reported about him, and we are confident that his name will be cleared once the current media frenzy dies down and people can objectively evaluate the nature of these claims,” the statement read. “He understands the seriousness of this issue and the importance of addressing the concerns of victims of sexual misconduct both in the entertainment industry and beyond.”

