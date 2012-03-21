Buy Michael Jackson’s Massive Mansion for $23.9 Million

Michael Jackson's massive mansion is back on the market.

The sprawling, 17,000 square-foot Los Angeles pad where the late King of Pop died in the summer of 2009 has been all cleaned up for a homeowner who can afford the hefty price tag.

At $23.9 million, the now-historic residence boasts 7 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a pool, a guest house, a wine cellar, a spa with a gym and an elevator.

The house is in the affluent Holmby Hills neighborhood of L.A., which has been home to a number of iconic celebrities, including Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley and Dean Martin.

This isn't the first time the famous home has hit the real estate market — in 2010, it was briefly listed for $23.5 million. And as far as the broker is concerned, the space's history shouldn't be a looked at as a setback.

"It is what it is. There's no need to hide it," Mauricio Umansky, the listing broker for the home, who is also the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards, told Zillow. "Michael Jackson was an amazing human being — he changed music as we know it. Unfortunately, he passed away. It doesn’t take away from the house. He loved the master bedroom and he loved the grounds. He was happy there."

In November, Dr. Conrad Murray was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the case of Jackson's June 2009 death. The jury reached the verdict that Dr. Murray, 58, was criminally negligent in his use of the surgical anesthetic Propofol to treat Jackson's insomnia, and if that drug significantly contributed to his death at age 50.

