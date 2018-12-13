We’re dreaming of a budget-friendly holiday! Us Weekly is showing you how to shop for everyone on your list this year without taking a toll on your wallet. Watch the Bargain Buzzzz-o-Meter: Holiday Edition video above to see the hottest celeb-adored items of the moment that also happen to be budget-friendly!

Cozy Up

Baby, it’s cold outside, but this Ugg Coastline Plush Throw from Nordstrom for $98 will help keep your loved ones warm and cozy all season long. And for extra warmth this season, Living Royal Socks, which range from $8-15, make the perfect stocking stuffer.

Help your friends and family set the holiday mood with a Diptyque Paris candle for $38 –­ their holiday collection will leave any home smelling like the North Pole in no time at all.

Fit and Festive

For the fitness lover in your life – or for the friend who wants to kickstart their New Year’s with a healthy resolution ­­– pick up a Fitbit Flex 2 for $59.95 or the Fitbit Alta for $99.95.

Staying Connected

The real gift this season is staying in touch with all your friends and family. With Straight Talk’s $55 Ultimate Unlimited Plan, you can give the gift of connection this holiday with a new phone, such as the Samsung Galaxy S9 or the iPhone XS – perfect for anyone on your list!

Clink Clink!

For the sophisticated drinker in your life, help them get into the holiday “spirit” with Bed, Bath & Beyond’s Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge Glass for $17.99, which allows you to enjoy your drink without watering it down. If they’re on-the-go, gift a Yeti Rambler, which ranges from $19.99 to $34.99 and will keep your drink as cold or hot as science will allow!

Groomed for the Holidays

Scruffy beards are so 2018! Get the man in your life the Braun Multi-Grooming Kit for $59.99 to make sure he is trimmed and proper for all your holiday parties.

Go For the Gold (Mask!)

For the celeb-obsessed friend, pick up Peter Thomas Roth’s Mask Frenzy Kit from Sephora for $75 which features 6 different masks including the 24 karat gold mask which was all the rage with celebs this year.

Nailed It

Whether it’s your mom, sister or best gal, any lady in your life would love to find Essie’s Winter Collection ($9 a bottle) in their stocking.

Camera Ready

And for the selfie-obsessed sister or friend, pick up ColourPop’s makeup sets like their Chasing Rainbows Shadow Palette or their Dream Sequence Highlighter Palette, which retail for $20 and under. Plus, you can feel good about your purchases – the makeup brand teamed up with No Kill LA to help out animals that need to find a home for the holidays!

