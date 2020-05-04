Cady Groves’ brother Cody Groves clapped back at a Twitter user who called the country singer’s cause of death into question.

After the troll tweeted that “people do not die of ‘natural causes’ at age 30,” Cody responded on Monday, May 4, “I didn’t say old age. Educate yourself. ‘Death from natural causes might be old age, a heart attack, stroke, illness, or infection.’”

Cady died at the age of 30 on Saturday, May 2. Cody announced the news the next day, telling fans via Facebook that “there was no indication of foul play or self harm” in the results of her autopsy examination.

“Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes,” he wrote on Sunday, May 3. “She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here.”

Cody told his Facebook friends that he was en route to Nashville with his and Cady’s mother, Carol Petitt, on Sunday and that they have been “basically running on adrenaline and caffeine” since the entertainer’s untimely passing.

“Cady was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album,” he wrote. “Our latest in depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on.”

Cady, who was born in Oklahoma and grew up in Kansas, was the youngest of seven children. Her brothers Casey Groves and Kelly Groves died in October 2007 and March 2014, respectively. Casey and Kelly were both 28 at the time of their deaths.

The “This Little Girl” singer is survived by her parents, Petitt and Larry Groves, siblings Cody, Kevan Groves, Kyle Groves and Kelsy Groves and half-siblings Adam Groves, Carrie Groves and Courtney Farmwald.

“Rest In Peace little sis,” Cody tweeted on Sunday. “Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey.”