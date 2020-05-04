Country singer Cady Groves died on Saturday, May 2. She was 30.

“@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated,” Cady’s brother Cody Groves tweeted on Sunday, May 3. “Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with [brothers] @kellydgroves and Casey.”

Later on Sunday, Cody shared another update after “a cluster of twisted information” spread online.

“The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes,” he wrote via Facebook. “She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here.”

Cody told fans that Cady “was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album.” He said she sent him “songs to critique and give feedback on” the last time they spoke before her death.

The entertainer is survived by her parents, Larry Groves and Carol Petitt, siblings Cody, Kevan Groves, Kyle Groves and Kelsy Groves and half-siblings Adam Groves, Carrie Groves and Courtney Farmwald.

She was predeceased by her brothers Casey Groves and Kelly Groves, both of whom died at the age of 28 in October 2007 and March 2014, respectively.

The Kansas native released her debut EP, A Month of Sundays, in 2009. Her fourth and most recent EP, Dreams, dropped in 2015. Prior to her death, she was working on more new music to release this summer.

Cady’s hit singles included “This Little Girl,” “Forget You” and “Love Actually.” Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz famously starred in her 2012 music video for “This Little Girl.”