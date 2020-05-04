Cady Groves was a star from an early age. The country singer died on Saturday, May 2, at the age of 30, but she had already left her mark on the entertainment industry.

“@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated,” Cady’s brother Cody Groves tweeted on Sunday, May 3. “Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with [brothers] @kellydgroves and Casey,” he added, noting that two of their other siblings had already passed away at a young age.

The Oklahoma-born star broke onto the country music scene in 2009 with her EP, A Month of Sundays. She went on to release three additional EPs and was working on a new record. She performed on four tours during her short career, including High School Nation Tour in 2015.

Some of her hits include, “Love Actually,” “Forget You” and 2017’s “Oil and Water.”

Following her death, her brother shut down rumors about the circumstances of how she died, addressing the speculation on social media.

“The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self-harm,” Cody wrote via Facebook on Sunday, May 3, after a “cluster of twisted information” began to circulate about his baby sister. “Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes.”

He continued: “She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here.”

The “Dreams” singer was a lover of sushi — she mastered making it at home in March 2019 — her family, lollipops and all things music, according to her Instagram page.

In February she joked about her ideal valentine tweeting, “Taking Valentine applications. Sushi is a must. Chocolate too. Flowers optional. You won’t get laid. LMK.”

A few months later, the musician updated her fans on her quarantine routine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t have a television, so I’ve had to REALLY just be alone with myself and my thoughts and fears and anxiety in my bedroom without anybody here in Nashville,” she wrote on April 15 via Instagram. “Some days my mental health is AWFUL. I feel completely alone and scared and far from everyone I love and all I can do is keep myself busy and push through. Some days are better.”

She added: “I know that the way I feel isn’t special because we are ALL living through this separately, but together. It’s okay to be scared and to have days where you just cry and wear your hair in a bun and don’t change out of your pajamas. But it’s also okay to take it day by day-like I did today-and have hope. My heart is with you all.”

