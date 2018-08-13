Caila Quinn may be happy for her ex Jared Haibon and his fiancée, Ashley Iaconetti, but don’t except the Bachelor alum to be a part of the couple’s future nuptials.

“If I was a bridesmaid, she’d put me in the ugliest dress. It would be made of these flowers and have giant shoulders,” Caila quipped during Us Weekly’s new series, “Wine With the Stars,” where she sipped on Kim Crawford’s Sauvignon Blanc. “I would be the one pushed into the pond somewhere, some fountain of sorts. But you know what, it’s awesome. I think they look so happy and I really grateful they got together. So it’s awesome.”

The reality TV personality also admitted she was “surprised it took this long” for the twosome to get together.

“I mean, I’m happy they got together … They look really cute together,” Caila told Us. “They’re super happy, so that’s great.”

Jared and Ashley got engaged in May, three years after they met and briefly dated while filming Bachelor in Paradise season 2. The following year, the pair returned to Mexico to shoot season 3 of BIP, but Jared started a relationship with Caila.

“[She] ruined everything and she’s a backstabbing whore of a friend,” Ashley said about Caila at the time.

Despite the drama, Jared admitted during a joint interview with Ashley in March that “it never felt like it was really over between [them] after Paradise.”

“I’m not gonna lie and say that I was in love with Ashley during BIP,” he added. “It was a slow build for me.”

As for which Bachelor stars could be a part of Ashley’s bridal party, the “Almost Famous” podcast host exclusively told Us last month that Jade and Tanner Tolbert, who also met on the set of BIP season 2, will “both be in [the] wedding.”

“I’ve always thought, when it comes to themes, a little bit of a Titanic, Ashley movie Titanic, maybe a little Aladdin in there,” Ashley added about wedding planning. “A little magical carpet, that color scheme, and we’re like Jasmine and Aladdin. Or at least we like to think we are.”

