Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, shared his support after the University of Iowa’s upset in the NCAA women’s basketball final.

“My GOAT,” McCaffrey, 25, wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday, April 7, alongside a photo of Clark, 22, walking off the court for the last time in her collegiate career. The acronym stands for “Greatest Of All Time.”

Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes lost to the University of South Carolina Gamecocks 87-75 on Sunday in the NCAA Championship game. Despite the defeat, Clark still managed to score the most points in the game with a total of 30. Her culminated career total sits at 3,951 points.

“Whether it’s the way the fans have supported me, the way I’ve been able to represent my state where I grew up, my family being at every single game — there’s not a regret in my mind of how things went,” Clark said during a press conference after the game. “I’ll be able to sleep every night even though I never won a national championship.”

She continued: “I don’t sit and sulk about the things that never happened. My mom always taught me, ‘Keep your head high, be proud of everything that you’ve accomplished.’ And, you know, I think I’m so hungry for a lot more, too.”

In February, the Iowa Hawkeyes guard announced that she would be entering the WNBA Draft after the 2023-24 college season. (Reports have indicated that Clark will likely be drafted by the Indiana Fever next week.)

Despite being a senior, Clark still has one more year of college eligibility left due to the “COVID year” extension granted by the NCAA for the 2020-21 season. Clark previously led Iowa to the National Championship Game in 2023, losing to Louisiana State University, and broke the women’s college basketball all-time scoring record, but she’s prepared to take the next step in her career.

“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa,” Clark wrote via X on February 29. “My teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who fill [Carver-Hawkeye Arena] every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids.”

Along with her boyfriend, the athlete has captured the hearts of fans and celebrities alike, including Jason Sudeikis, Travis Scott, President Joe Biden and Ice Cube.

When Clark became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer last month, Biden sent his well-wishes.

“Congratulations to Caitlin Clark on making history as the NCAA all-time leading scorer,” Biden wrote via X in March, sharing Iowa Women’s Basketball’s video of Clark. “With 3,685 points and counting, you’ve made your school proud.”

LeBron James also chimed in to celebrate her victory, tweeting, “CONGRATS @CaitlinClark22 on becoming the All-Time leading scorer!!”