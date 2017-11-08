On the outs. Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she hasn’t spoken to step-daughter Kim Kardashian for quite some time. While speaking to students at the U.K.’s Cambridge Union on Monday, November 6, 68-year-old Jenner opened up about her tumultuous relationship with the Kardashian klan, which is detailed throughout her memoir, Secrets of My Life.

“It’s been a little tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side,” the author told the crowd, per the Cambridge News. “To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim I haven’t talked in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt. I don’t know what the future holds. We will see.”

This is not the first time the award-winning athlete has opened up about her tense relationship with the Kardashians. While dropping by Australia’s Today show in May, Jenner said, “I love Kimberly, I think she’s a wonderful person. But well, to be honest, with you, I haven’t really talked to her in a long time. I’ve kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of say, you know, I keep my distance. I’m out there trying to make a difference in the world. There’s a lot of drama in the Kardashian family.”

As previously reported, Kim, 37, has also opened up about her strained relationship with the Olympic icon. “My heart breaks for my mom because I feel like she’s been through so much and [Caitlyn is] promoting this book and she’s saying all these things,” Kim said while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April. “I don’t think it’s necessary and I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that same month that the Kardashian family is “upset” about the contents of the transgender activist’s book. “Cait’s talking about the family but didn’t talk to them first, just like she did with the Vanity Fair interview,” a source shared with Us. “They’re tired of being caught off guard.”

While Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian all “want Caitlyn to be happy and share her experience,” the insider told Us that the sisters always want the I Am Cait star “to be sensitive to Kris [Jenner].”

