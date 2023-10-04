Caitlyn Jenner feels “sad” that after 22 years of marriage, she and ex-wife Kris Jenner no longer speak.

“If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her,” the former Olympian, 73, shared on the Wednesday, October 4, episode of U.K.’s This Morning. While explaining that while she’s “much closer to the Jenner side” of her family, “Kris, I don’t really have anymore contact with her,” Caitlyn explained. “It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.”

The former couple, who were married from 1991 to 2014, share two daughters together: Kendall and Kylie Jenner. During her marriage to Kris, 67, Caitlyn — who also shares son Burt and daughter Cassandra with first wife Chrystie Scott and sons Brandon and Brody with second wife Linda Thompson — was also stepparent of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, Kris’ kids with ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

“When you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others,” Caitlyn explained on Wednesday about the dynamic with her children, several of whom have spoken out about their estranged relationships with the athlete.

Caitlyn appeared with Kris and their family on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the 2000s before starring on her own E! reality show, I Am Cait, from 2015 to 2016, following her revelation that she is transgender.

Though Caitlyn and Kris haven’t had the easiest relationship after their 2014 split — including public arguments about what Kris did or did not know about Caitlyn’s identity during their marriage — Kris told Robin Roberts in 2022 that the two remain “friends” and that they see each other “when [Caitlyn] at a family thing so it’s, you know, settled down a lot.”

While their dynamic appears to have shifted in the time since, Caitlyn agreed to participate in a U.K. documentary about the Kardashians in order to shine a positive light on her family.

“I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years,” she told This Morning about her appearance in House of Kardashian. “I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.”

House of Kardashian airs on Sky Documentaries on Sunday, October 8.