Brody Jenner is not asking for any parenting advice from his own parent Caitlyn Jenner.

“I think that what I’m most excited about [being a dad] is doing things differently than my father did. Growing up I didn’t have the greatest relationship with then-Bruce [now Caitlyn Jenner],” Brody, 39 said in a YouTube video uploaded on Thursday, August 10. “[Caitlyn] wasn’t really around for me growing up. So I think that just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I could possibly be and getting ready for the journey and just so very excited.”

Brody, who is the youngest son of Caitlyn, 73, and Linda Thompson, noted he wanted to “be there for all these incredible moments” in his daughter’s life. He also said that he and fiancée Tia Blanco were “thrilled” to become parents and that Blanco, 26, was going to be the “best mom.”

“To be totally honest here, I didn’t really know if I could really have kids. I just had no idea,” Brody confessed in the video. “Going into this relationship, Tia was the absolute perfect person. She is my better half. She is the most incredible woman I’ve ever met in my entire life, and I think the universe does things the way it’s supposed to.”

Brody and Blanco welcomed daughter Honey in late July and shared the exciting news with the world one week later.

“We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th ❤️. Momma and baby are in perfect health,” Jenner, 39, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 10, alongside footage from Blanco’s home birth. “We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support. 🙏🏼”

During a 2019 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody opened up about his strained relationship with Caitlyn, who came out as transgender in 2015, while growing up. (Caitlyn was previously married to Kris Jenner with whom she shares daughters Kendall and Kylie he was also a stepparent to Kourtney, Kim, Rob and Khloé Kardashian.)

“Bruce was just never really around,” Brody said at the time. “Every so often, maybe once every couple of years. He wasn’t around for my graduation. He wasn’t around for most of my birthdays. So, yeah, there really wasn’t any relationship. It was very surface. Eventually, we started to become closer. And then all of a sudden it was like … I was just getting to know Bruce and then Bruce became Caitlyn.”

Despite Brody and Caitlyn’s strained relationship in the past, the pair have come together recently. In the August YouTube clip, Caitlyn can be seen attending Body and Blanco’s baby shower.