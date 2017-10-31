Say what? Caitlyn Jenner claimed in a new interview that she and Kris Jenner knew that O.J. Simpson was guilty of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

“We pretty much knew he was guilty right from the beginning, but the whole thing was, ‘Is he going to get away with it?'” the I Am Cait alum, 68, said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday, October 30.

Caitlyn told the hosts of the Australian radio show that Kris, 61, spoke with Nicole on the phone just weeks before the Germany native’s death. “He says he’s going to kill me and get away with it because he’s O.J. Simpson,” Nicole told Kris, according to Caitlyn.

“At the time, she brushed it off and was like, ‘Come on, please, please, please,'” the Secrets of My Life author alleged of her then-wife’s response to Nicole’s plea. “But unfortunately, it was right.”

Later on, Kris and Caitlyn, who divorced in 2015 after nearly 24 years of marriage, were shocked to learn that O.J., 70, had been found not guilty. “We were in [prosecutor] Marcia Clark’s office at the courthouse when the verdict came down,” Caitlyn recalled. “Kris turned around and looked at me and said, ‘You know, we should have listened to Nicole. She was right from the beginning.'”

The former NFL pro lived as a free man for 14 years after his lengthy trial but was later convicted and sentenced to 33 years in prison for an armed robbery that occurred in Las Vegas in 2007. He was granted parole this July and was released from prison shortly after midnight on October 1.

“He got away with it to some extent,” Caitlyn said. “You know, his life has been ruined — which is good. I don’t think he is a threat to society [anymore]. I don’t know. Who knows? I’ve never, ever talked to him, nor do I want to.”

