Mother’s Day is right around the corner, but don’t fret if you haven’t picked up a gift yet! Women of Today founder Camila Alves stopped by Us Weekly to share two DIY last-minute gifts that are easy enough for a kid to do.

The mom of Levi, 9, Vida, 8, and Livingston, 5, with husband Matthew McConaughey told Us that she prefers a homemade gift on the special occasion. “It means so much that they took the time, they did it, it’s their energy, their love that they’re putting into it,” Alves, 36, explained. “Grandmothers loves this kind of stuff, too!”

To learn how to make Alves’ marbled mugs and lavender heating pad for mom, watch the video above and see instructions below.

Marbled Mugs

Materials

-White mugs

-Nail Polish, in 2 colors

-Disposable container with warm water

-Toothpicks

-Acrylic coating spray

Directions

In a warm tub of water, add 2-3 drops of nail polish. Repeat with second nail polish color. With a toothpick swirl colors without over mixing them. Dip white mug into the nail polish mixture. Don’t allow polish near the lip of the mug. Allow to dry. Spray with acrylic coating and allow to dry again.

Lavender Heating Pad

Materials

-Clean, unused socks

– 1 1/2 cups Uncooked rice

-5-7 drops Lavender oil

-String or ribbon

Directions

In a tall drinking glass, add 1 1/2 cups of uncooked rice and 5-7 drops of lavender oil. Mix together. Place sock over the cup and pour the lavender rice inside. Tie with a string or ribbon. When ready to use, heat in microwave for a few seconds.

