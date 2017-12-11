Harmony at last? Camila Cabello and Lauren Jauregui reunited backstage at the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City – and appeared to be on cordial terms.

A source tells Us Weekly that the former Fifth Harmony friends chatted after they crossed paths at Madison Square Garden on Friday, December 8. The two – who reportedly had bad blood since Cabello, 20, left the group in 2016 – didn’t give each other the cold shoulder but instead spoke for a brief minute, according to the source.

Jauregui, 21, has seemingly taken aim at Cabello on multiple occasions since she quit the group. After an interview was published in the March/April issue of Seventeen magazine where Cabello opened up about her split from the band, Jauregui tweeted a jab that fans assumed was about her former friend. “Fake that confidence bih,” she wrote. “One day it’ll be real.”

Earlier this year, the girl group made headlines after they threw major shade at the “Havana” singer during a 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in August. Cabello crossed paths with her former bandmates for the first time since leaving the group at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards in October where they took the stage separately.

In 2016, after coming out as bisexual, Jauregui set the record straight to the Harmonizers who shipped the two together romantically. “I hate [the ship] because it’s invasive, scary, delusional, disrespectful to us both and was never real…Ever,” she wrote on Twitter.

When a fan asked the X Factor alum to elaborate, she responded, “Because you never quite become ok with people sexualizing you and your friendships for their sick pleasure. That’s why.”

The now quartet, which includes Jauregui, Normani Kordei, 21, Dinah Jane Hansen, 20 and Ally Brooke, 24, released their self-titled third album in August, and Cabello’s debut solo project is out January 12.

