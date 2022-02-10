Overcoming the past. Queen Elizabeth II was not always so fond of her daughter-in-law Duchess Camilla, but time has strengthened their relationship.

“Elizabeth II was skeptical about Camilla when she married [Prince] Charles and the circumstances were certainly challenging, but through her dedication and loyalty to The Firm, she has more than proved to her that she has what it takes,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The queen, 95, has taken a step back from her once-packed royal schedule since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, which has allowed the Duchess of Cornwall, 74, to demonstrate her worth.

“Camilla has definitely grown on Elizabeth II, more so than ever during the pandemic,” the insider tells Us. “She really upped her game and willingly took a hands-on approach with additional duties.”

Elizabeth and Camilla even have one-on-one meetings to talk shop. “They have tea together and organize Zoom calls to discuss the future of the monarchy,” the source shares.

The duchess tied the knot with Charles, 73, in April 2005. Their relationship has been controversial over the years because they carried on an affair while he was married to Princess Diana, who died in August 1997.

While the palace long insisted that Camilla would receive the title of princess consort when Charles became king, Elizabeth made her stance on the matter clear on Saturday, February 5.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife, Camilla, the same support that you have given me,” the queen said in a statement celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Charles reacted to the announcement on Sunday, February 6. “We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother’s wish,” he said in a statement. “As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

A source told Us earlier this week that the Prince of Wales is “over the moon that his mother has given her seal of approval” for Camilla’s title, adding that it is “a dream come true.”

