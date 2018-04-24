Second time’s the charm! Camille Grammer has a beautiful vision for her wedding to fiancé David C. Meyer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, dished on the details surrounding the special occasion while attending the Race to Erase MS 25th Anniversary Gala earlier this month in Beverly Hills.

“It’s gonna be in Hawaii … and I want to feel authentic,” the Bravo personality told Us Weekly and other reporters. “He’s gonna wear a tux and I’m going to wear a full-length wedding gown.”

Grammer, who only recently began working with a planner, is settled on a fall wedding. “We’re figuring out flower colors. I still don’t know who my dress is, my bridesmaids dresses, none of that’s been figured out. I’m gonna figure it out,” she said, noting that her daughter Mason, 16, will have a special role in the affair. “She’s one of my [maids of honor, but] I want many maids of honors.”

One other important detail remains uncertain as well. Grammer shared with Us that she’s unsure if she’ll invite her RHOBH costars to the ceremony. “We’ll see! I think on the show … Lisa [Vanderpump] said she wants to do my wedding, so we’ll see. I might have to hold Lisa Vanderpump to something here in L.A. We gotta figure that out!”

The former model also gushed about her relationship with Meyer, who she got engaged to in October 2017 after a year and a half of dating. “I miss being married. I don’t miss my ex, but I really loved being married, so I really look forward to having a lifetime companion and somebody to spend my life with and share special moments with. Good times and bad, right?” she teased before revealing why her romance with Meyer works. “We’ve both been through divorce, we understand each other … He’s very bright and he’s successful in his own right, so it’s not somebody that I have to support or train, you know?”

Grammer split from ex-husband Kelsey Grammer in 2011 after 14 years of marriage. The exes share two children together, Mason and son Jude, 13.

As for her coparenting tips and tricks? “I think what we’re doing is called parallel parenting,” she explained. “We don’t talk, but we speak through second parties and if that’s the best we’re gonna get, then it’s working! It’s working.”

