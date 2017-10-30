Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer is engaged to her boyfriend of nearly a year and a half, David C. Meyer, Us Weekly confirms.

Grammer, 49, hinted at the exciting news on Twitter on Sunday, October 29. “Party night with my love. We have a secret,” she wrote. “Guess .”

Seventies disco glam. Saturday Night Fever or "Yacht Rock" on Sirius "just when you thought it couldn't more get more smooth, it got more smoother" 😜 A post shared by Camille Grammer (@therealcamille) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

She also subtly showed off her engagement ring in an Instagram post on October 28, in which she posed with her future husband with her left hand on her hip in plain sight. “Seventies disco glam. Saturday Night Fever or ‘Yacht Rock’ on Sirius,” she captioned the photo. “’Just when you thought it couldn’t more get more smooth, it got more smoother’ 😜”

Both Grammer and Meyer have been married once before. Grammer divorced Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer, with whom she shares daughter Mason, 16, and son Jude, 13, in 2011.

Grammer slammed her ex-husband while also opening up about the possibility of marrying again in March, during an appearance at the Family Equality Council’s Annual Impact Awards. “Yes, I am open to marriage again. Am I ready at this moment to get married again? No. You know, I believe in love. I believe in a marriage that could last and stand the test of time,” she said at the time. “I always thought that once I got married it was forever. My ex didn’t think that. … You never know with Kelsey. He changes marriages like he changes characters, you know, for movies or shows.”

She added: “But yes, I’m open to love, absolutely. And marriage, yes.”

