Can Vitamins And Supplements Be Both High Quality And Affordable? LiveGood Says Yes

Celebrity morning routines have become more packed with supplements in recent years, but for most people, vitamins and supplements are often either affordable but low quality, or high quality and too expensive.



Fashion model Bella Hadid recently shared some of her routines on social media, including taking around a dozen supplements every day and using essential oils for natural fragrance. While high-quality vitamins, supplements, and skincare products may not turn the rest of us into supermodels, they can certainly help keep us healthy and glowing, and LiveGood helps customers do it without breaking the bank.



“People need nutritional supplements to be healthy. Unfortunately, most people just can’t afford them,” said LiveGood CEO Ben Glinsky. The company offers pharmacist-formulated supplements and skin care products made from the highest quality ingredients harvested from the purest sources around the world.



“With the combination of our food not giving our bodies what they need, and people not getting enough fresh air and exercise on a daily basis, this country is becoming more unhealthy than it’s ever been. What’s worse is that when people get sick, they turn to drugs to treat their symptoms, instead of supplements to prevent the issue from happening in the first place. This has become an endless cycle for so many people, and it’s getting worse and worse,” Glinsky said.



LiveGood is able to keep prices low by cutting out retailers and operating on a direct-selling and subscription model. For $9.95 per month, members can get the lowest prices, but those without a membership can still purchase products at full price, which is still lower than competitors’ prices.

Along with being affordable, LiveGood’s products have proven popular. The company grew to more than 1 million members in just 13 months and expects to add another 3 million members this year.



LiveGood’s Instant Youth Wrinkle Cream gives results in under two minutes, immediately reducing the appearance of wrinkles, under-eye bags, and fine lines, and costs just $14.95 for members and $19.95 for non-members. The Ageless Skin Serum promotes the body’s natural regeneration of collagen to plump and smooth skin, featuring extracts from 12 of the world’s richest fruits and vegetables, at just $14.95 for members and $19.95 for non-members.

The brand’s Therapeutic Grade Premium Essential Oils kits include distilled or cold-pressed oils expertly blended in six variants: Lemon, Lavender, Tea Tree, Peppermint, Frankincense, and Immunity Blend, to help relieve stress, boost immunity, fight infections, support digestion, improve concentration, increase energy levels, alleviate aches and pains, promote sleep, and more. The kits are $49.95 for members and $69.95 for non-members.

The company also offers Organic Coffee, the first and only coffee blended with hunger-fighting fiber. The instant coffee is formulated with maca to help support learning and memory and improve mood, green tea to promote healthy brain function and stimulate fat burning, and adaptogens from six of the world’s most powerful mushrooms to ease stress and support a healthy body. The coffee is priced at $17.95 for members and $24.95 for non-members.



“Our mission is simple: to help people get healthy and stay healthy without having to spend a fortune to do it,” Glinsky said.



TMX contributed to this story.