Candice Miller is breaking her silence on the death of her late husband, Brandon Miller, who died by suicide in July.

“Candice is devastated by the loss of her soul mate, and her two young daughters’ lives are forever impacted by the loss of their beloved daddy,” a family spokesperson told the New York Times in a statement on Thursday, August 8.

Brandon, a luxury real estate mogul, died after he was found “unconscious” in his Hamptons home. He was 43 years old.

According to the Times, Brandon was transported to a Southampton hospital, where he later died on July 3. At the time, Candice, 42, and their two daughters were on vacation on Italy’s Amalfi coast. The outlet also reported that Brandon was millions of dollars in debt in the years leading up to his death.

“What people aren’t discussing in all of this is the loss of my little brother, someone I have loved unconditionally,” Brandon’s sister, Maurley Miller, said in a statement to the NYT. “I have a hole in my heart that will never be filled. I am completely devastated.”

Candice and Brandon tied the knot in 2009. Candice often flaunted their lavish lifestyle on her Mama & Tata social media pages and blog, all of which are currently not active.

Candice opened up about her family’s lifestyle and dynamics in an interview with Mini Magazine in 2019.

“On most days,” she explained, “what I really look forward to is arriving home, and sitting for dinners with my husband and my girls, followed by some very yummy snuggles before bedtime, where we all profess our love for one another over and over again. Literally, we do that!”

She also touched on raising their daughters to be the best versions of themselves they can be.

“It’s important to me that I raise girls who are kind, good humans. Girls who are compassionate, sensitive, respectful, reliable, honest, and strong,” she said. “I want my girls to know that they can follow their biggest dreams and know to never give up. I want them to be confident in everything they do and know that they are SO loved and supported every step of the way.”

Candice added, “I already know they will be wonderfully loving, compassionate, good humans, but I want them to always be themselves. I want them to be their own unique individuals, strong, independent, and fearless when it comes to voicing their mind.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.