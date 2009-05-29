Candy Spelling Stands By Tori “Killed” Father Remark

Candy Spelling insists she didn't mean to stir up controversy by remarking Thursday that daughter Tori's actions contributed to the 2006 death of TV mogul Aaron Spelling.

In an interview with 94.7 WMAS in Springfield, Mass., Candy said Tori abandoned Aaron and "that's what killed my husband actually. He just didn't want to live after that. You know, he had done everything … he could possibly do for his daughter and she wanted no part of him once he couldn't do anything for her."

Of her remarks, Candy said on The HuffingtonPost.com, "I didn't intend to create headlines. I was asked a question about my daughter not speaking with my family, and I answered truthfully." "My husband was very ill, and he had stopped eating and taking liquids. He called Tori on a daily basis, and never stopped asking if Tori had returned his call. We had to say no every day," she went on.

Of making such an outlandish remark, Candy now says, "I should have known better, but it is the truth." Tori and Candy have been estranged for some time. Tori has never revealed the reason they don't talk. Instead, she has vaguely said they just "don't go together."

In April, Candy — who released her frank memoir Stories From Candyland a few weeks before Tori debuted her book, Mommyhood — posted a public letter to Tori on her website, pushing for a reconciliation. "I want to see you and your family“ in private, like the 'normal family' you say always wanted," pleaded Candy, who said she has met Tori's son Liam, 2, but never met daughter Stella, 11 months. The HuffingtonPost.com Tori told Usmagazine.com in April: "If I said one thing to my mother, it wouldn't be public because if she does intend to have a relationship with her grandchildren — which I am totally open to — I just would like her to approach us privately."

