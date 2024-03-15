Cara Delevingne is reflecting on the fragility of life after her home in Studio City, California, caught fire.

“My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have,” Delevingne, 31, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, March 15, with a broken heart emoji.

Delevingne shared a snap of her two cats alongside the message. She later posted another pic of her furry friends, writing, “They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters.”

In a separate Instagram Story, Delevingne posted a video of several fire trucks outside her residence. The actress also expressed her gratitude for those who responded to the fire, writing, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department released a statement that Delevingne’s house was on fire early Friday morning, requiring almost 100 firefighters and over two hours to extinguish.

“Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the home, and then pulled back into defensive mode due to the long duration of heavy fire exposing the structural members,” the statement read. “The house subsequently sustained a roof collapse, as firefighters continued to apply hose streams from the exterior. Ultimately, it took 94 firefighters two hours and 16 minutes to access, confine, and extinguish the flames.”

The statement noted that one firefighter was taken to a hospital in fair condition and an occupant sustained minor smoke inhalation. The cause of the house fire is under investigation.

According to TMZ, who was the first to report the news, Delevingne was not home. The outlet reported she was photographed in England on Thursday, March 14, after performing as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at Playhouse Theatre.

Delevingne bought her 8,000 square foot home for $7 million in 2019, per The Los Angeles Times. The model showed off her residence two years later, when she gave a tour to Architectural Digest.

“This house is one of my favorite places to be,” she gushed at the time. “It’s kind of like an adult playhouse, I like to call it.”

Delevingne explained that her whimsical home is “not Alice in Wonderland,” instead, every room has a different theme. “But I feel like the theme of this is definitely Mad Hatter’s tea party,” she said. “But there’s jungle theme, there’s Beverly Hills hotel, there’s an old English style in here, but also, obviously, very typically LA.”