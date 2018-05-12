Cardi B Deletes Instagram After Feuding With Azealia Banks

Cardi B has deactivated her Instagram account after engaging in a back and forth feud with fellow rapper Azealia Banks.

Banks, 26, appeared on Power 105. 1’s The Breakfast Club on Friday, May 11, and she explained why she believed that Cardi was an “illiterate untalented rapper” and accused her of behaving like a “caricature of a black woman” during a time that was empowering for African-American women in society, following the release of Beyoncé’s groundbreaking 2016 album Lemonade.

“Two years ago, the conversation surrounding black women’s culture was really reaching an all-time high,” Banks said. “There was just this really, really, really intelligent conversation going on nationally and then everything just kind of changed and then it was like Cardi B.”

She continued: “I’m just talking about this caricature of a black woman that black women themselves would never be able to get away with. Like, if my spelling and grammar was that bad, I’d be canceled. If Nicki Minaj spelled like that, we would be ragging on her all day.”

The “Bodak Yellow” MC, 25, responded to a clip of the interview with a comment via Instagram: “Beyoncé? Wasn’t Beyoncé the same woman she was talking s–t about and dragging all over the media? I’m from the hood, I speak how I speak, I am how I am,” she wrote. “I did not choose to be famous, people choose me! This is coming from a woman that bleached her skin but want to advocate. GOODBYE. I’m not apologizing or killing myself because of who I am.”

The “212” rapper responded to Cardi via Twitter: “So because I point out that you get away with being the typical caricature of a black woman that society says is wrong … and you respond by calling me unattractive and bringing up skin bleaching to basically make fun of me for not being light skinned?”

The “Be Careful” rapper then addressed Banks in a statement on her now-deleted Instagram account on Friday. “A woman who constantly finds joy in belittling black women can’t try and stand for them because it’s convenient!” she wrote. “The difference between me and you, I’ve never pretended to be or represent someone I’m not! I’ve made it where I am for being myself and staying true to that.”

“Just because I mix a few words up forgot to use commas or misspell a few words doesn’t make me illiterate and doesn’t make me stupid. And because I laugh a little harder or talk a little louder doesn’t make me a caricature!” the “I Like It” rapper continued. “You think your advocating for women and your doing the opposite! I pray you find peace in your own heart and reason in your own mind. Pray for your own success before you pray for the downfall of others.”

Banks has previously made headlines for openly criticizing other stars like Beyoncé, Skai Jackson, Iggy Azalea, Remy Ma and Rihanna.

