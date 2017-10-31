Bride to be! Cardi B dished on her engagement to rapper Offset and revealed what her dream wedding would look like.

“I did say yes! I couldn’t believe it,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, October 30, at Bacardi’s Dress to be Free Halloween event at the House of Yes in New York. “I froze and all I could do was look at that motherf—king ring, like really looking at that huge rock speechless.”

Offset, 25, popped the question with an 8-carat ring at Power 99 radio’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia on Friday, October 27. The Love & Hip Hop alum and the “Bad and Boujee” rapper took the stage together, and as Cardi was talking to the crowd, the Migos member surprised her with a proposal.

“[I thought] ‘Is that real? Is that even a real f—king rock?’” the former reality star joked to Us. “That s—t is real, cause I know it is because he got it from my jeweler and I just f—king love him so much. He’s finally locking me in and I feel like I really locked him in.”

The former reality star added that she’s taking the time to plan her perfect day. “My dream wedding. I always just used to tell myself I want all red bananas and gang shit, but now it is like real and it’s going to be a real big event and big wedding,” she said. “So I really have to plan out like every detail. It’s not just something I can pull together in a week or two.”

The “Lick” artist, who explained that she’s taking at least a year and a half to organize the soiree, also cleared the air about pregnancy rumors swirling around online. “I already see all over Instagram that I’m pregnant,” she told Us. “I’m not, but I just love him and locked that shit down.”

The couple went public with their romance in February, although they briefly split this month when Cardi shared a photo on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Single.” Soon after she took the snapshot down and apologized to the “T-Shirt” rapper for “exaggerating.”

The duo, who shot down engagement rumors in late August, dropped a collaboration together, a Migos track titled “Motor Sport,” on Friday.

