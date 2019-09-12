



We’re shamelessly invested in Cardi B’s beauty routine. From her nails to her lashes to her eye makeup, we can’t stop — and we won’t stop — taking notes.

With that being said, we pay dutiful attention to what products her makeup artist, Erika La Pearl, uses to glam her up for events and performances. Recently, we’ve noticed that the star’s been sporting more colorful eyeshadow looks and she’s found an expected palette to help her get the look: The HipDot SpongeBob Bikini Bottom Eyeshadow Palette.

“One of Cardi’s best features is her eyes,” Cardi B’s makeup artist Erika La Pearl exclusively tells Us. “She likes color. She is very neutral on her face and lips , but she love color on her eyes. For me, to achieve the best look, I like to use the tips of my fingers versus the brush to create the amazing contrast on her eyes. I love using HipDot’s eyeshadows — they are super rich in pigment and last long. Plus they have a variety of palettes with amazing colors that Cardi loves.

She’s debuted looks from the palette several times in recent weeks and every time, Pearl documented the eye makeup on her Instagram feed. For example, the rapper wore a shimmery pink combo that paired with her bright yellow ensemble on August 22 and a burnt orange look to complement a purple Chanel jumpsuit on August 14.

HipDot has amassed a cult following since it was born in May 2019. It’s debuted several products since its initial launch, like pressed glitter palettes with payoff so good, you’ll want to wear it all the time. But the launch that’s surely blown up the most is the SpongeBob Collection, which also includes face masks, lip gloss and a blush and bronzer duo. What more could you need, really?

