Carlos Alcaraz Shares Wild Throwback Photo After Winning His 1st French Open Title

Carlos Alcaraz’s first French Open title was a fateful story nearly a decade in the making.

After the Spaniard, 21, defeated Alexander Zverev in the 2024 French Open’s men’s final on Sunday, June 9 — earning Alcaraz his first Roland Garros title — the tennis star shared a special throwback photo to commemorate the moment.

Alcaraz posted a side-by-side image via X on Monday, June 10. The left side showed Alcaraz watching the French Open on TV underneath the Eiffel Tower as a boy, while the right side showed modern-day Alcaraz holding the French Open trophy after his big win.

“Buenos días 👋, “ Alcaraz captioned the image.

If you look closely, you can see that Alcaraz is watching a 2015 French Open first round match between Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, which would have made Alcaraz 12 years old at the time.

Alcaraz’s former coach Carlos Santos explained the young tennis phenom made the trip to Paris for a junior tournament, which resulted in him attending the French Open in person and taking in the action from underneath the iconic piece of architecture as well.

“It was a good week. Tennis players and coaches lived together. We took a walk along the Seine,” Santos told Spain’s AS. “A wonderful experience for Carlitos and me.”

After his French Open victory, the three-time Grand Slam winner explained he plans on continuing his tradition of getting a tattoo for every major tournament he wins by getting a tattoo of the Eiffel Tower.

“I have to find the time. But I will do it for sure,” Alcaraz said in his post-tournament press conference. “It’s going to be on the left ankle. You know, Wimbledon was the right one. Here is going to be the left one … with the Tour Eiffel with the date of today.”

Alcaraz wasn’t sure of an exact tattoo timeline but insisted, “I will do it.”

Speaking to CNN on Monday, Alcaraz further explained why winning his first French Open meant so much to him.

“This tournament, I’ve watched it since I was 5, 6 years old,” Alcaraz said. “Running from school just to put the TV on to watch this tournament. For me, being in this position right now is so, so special.”

With the grueling tournament behind him, Alcaraz hinted he’s looking forward to a bit of rest before the grass season kicks into full gear — and he attempts to defend his Wimbledon title next month.

“Honestly, I’m exhausted,” Alcaraz admitted. “Physically, it was a really tough one. It is a dream come true for me. I really wanted to lift this trophy one day. It’s a great feeling.”