Carol Burnett and Dick Van Dyke had a sweet reunion more than four decades after The Carol Burnett Show came to an end.

Burnett, 91, was honored with a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, June 20. The theater famously features cemented hand and footprints from various stars, and to celebrate Burnett, a slew of notable names stepped out to show their support.

Van Dyke, 98, posed alongside Burnett for a series of images outside the theater. Van Dyke — who was walking with a cane — interlocked arms with Burnett as they posed for photos. While inside the theater, the longtime friends shared a sweet moment in which Burnett grabbed Van Dyke’s face.

Van Dyke briefly appeared alongside Burnett during the 1977 season of The Carol Burnett Show. Burnett’s CBS sketch show ran for 11 seasons from 1967 to 1978, and featured guest appearances from stars for various skits.

Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Ann Walter, Bob Odenkirk and Laura Dern were also present during Thursday’s ceremony to honor Burnett, with a few of them taking the stage to speak.

“Thank you Carol Burnett for giving me the honor of honoring you at your exceptionally well-deserved and long overdue handprint & footprint ceremony this morning in Hollywood,” Kimmel, 56, wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo from the event.

Burnett got her start in the 1950s and quickly became a household name. Most recently, the actress appeared in the AppleTV+ show Palm Royale earlier this year.

“I want to have fun,” Burnett told Harper’s Bazaar in March, explaining why she has continued to work in Hollywood. “It’s not like I have to be busy all the time!”

There shouldn’t be any questions for an actress of about “having the energy,” because that’s not a concern for Burnett.

“I was always very active, even as a kid,” she told the magazine, regaling a tale about climbing the Hollywood sign as a kid. “The Os were my favorite.”

As she’s gotten older, Burnett hasn’t slowed down. .

“I can’t wrap my head around it,” she told People in April 2023 about turning 90. “I still feel like I’m about 11, but I’m amazed. It sure went fast. But I’m glad because I’ve got all my parts — got my hips, I got my knees and I’ve got my brain, so I’m happy about that.”