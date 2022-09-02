For the love of television! The Primetime Emmy Awards honor the best and most beloved series from year to year — but which shows have won the most trophies?

Game of Thrones, Saturday Night Live, Frasier, The Simpsons and more series have captivated both audiences and voters’ attention over the years — and they have the numbers to prove it.

During its eight-season run, Game of Thrones earned the title of most wins for a drama series with 59 Emmys and most wins for a series in a single year. The series took home 12 trophies total during the 2015, 2016 and 2019 awards shows.

As of 2022, the HBO drama holds the record for total Emmy Awards wins for a scripted television. It surpassed Frasier’s record of 37 wins in 2019, an honor it held since 2004. Frasier, the Cheers spinoff that starred Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce, still holds the title of most wins for a comedy series.

Game of Thrones’ final season, which concluded in May 2019, continued to shatter records after it received 32 nominations in one year. NYPD Blue stood atop that category for 25 years after earning 26 nominations in 1994.

While fans had mixed feelings about how George R. R. Martin’s books were depicted during the finale, the actors were thrilled to be acknowledged by the Emmys voters.

“I’m beyond humbled. I truly never thought that this would ever happen,” Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark on the show, wrote via her Instagram Stories in July 2019 after earning her first-ever Emmy nod. “This is the best farewell to the show that has been my life for the past 10 years.”

The English actress was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series alongside her castmates Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie. The GOT stars lost to Julia Garner for her role on Ozark.

When it comes to the Variety, Music or Comedy Series sector, Saturday Night Live sits in a category all of its own. The NBC series has won more than 80 awards and earned over 300 nominations from 1975 to 2022.

Lorne Michaels’ beloved comedy show won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for five straight years from 2017 to 2021. The series hit a whopping 86 Emmy wins in 2021, making it the winningest TV series in the awards show’s history.

Scroll down to see what other TV shows have won big at the Emmys — and full breakdown of the numbers: