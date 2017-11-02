He’s worth it! Sam Smith couldn’t contain his excitement when Fifth Harmony surprised him during his ride with James Corden on Carpool Karaoke.

Before the foursome arrived, Smith, 25, and Corden, 39, were cruising through the streets of Los Angeles singing the group’s track “Work From Home.” Corden suddenly stopped the song midway and said, “This doesn’t feel right; there’s something missing.”

The duo pulled over to the side of the street while Corden made a phone call. “Hey, it’s me,” the late-night host said. “I’m with Sam and we’re doing ‘Work From Home.’ But I feel like it could be sort of elevated somehow. Are you close by? Is there any way?”

Catching the “Stay With e” sooner by surprise, Fifth Harmony comes running up tot he car.

“Oh, I’m dead,” Smith joked as Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke and Normani Kordei hopped on board. “No, no!”

The “Too Good At Goodbyes” crooner was all smiles as he greeted the girls. “Oh my God, I’m shaking,” he said through laughter. “Oh my goodness, this is my dream.”

Corden then replayed “Work From Home” and everyone in the car broke out in dance. Smith snapped his fingers and smiled as he harmonized with the Fifth Harmony, who cheered him on.

Watch the full video above to see Smith’s reaction!

