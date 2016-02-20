She’s got a busy year ahead of her! Former VH1 host Carrie Keagan is not only competing in season 15 of Celebrity Apprentice, but is also releasing a book this fall, and Us Weekly has the exclusive first look at the cover.

The bright yellow-and-pink cover shows Keagan sticking out her tongue while wearing a shirt with a giant screaming mouth on it.

According to a release for Keagan’s first book, Everybody Curses, I Swear, the tome will delve into the truly “potty-mouthed depravity inside Hollywood.”

“She’s been called vulgar, crass, sophomoric, offensive and dirty … and that was just in one article,” a description of the forthcoming book notes. “But there’s so much more to talk show host, Internet entrepreneur and original YouTube sensation, Carrie Keagan. … She’s turned swearing into an art form and invited all of Hollywood to join in.”

The book will hit shelves on September 20.

Keagan, 35, is perhaps best known for her host role on VH1’s hit morning show Big Morning Buzz Live With Carrie Keagan (she left the program in December 2013), though she was also a popular presence online with YouTube channel No Good TV for several years prior.

She’ll next face off against 15 other bold-faced names on Celebrity Apprentice, joining the likes of Laila Ali, Brooke Burke-Charvet, Eric Dickerson, Boy George, Matt Iseman, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie, Jon Lovitz, Vince Neil, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Kyle Richards, Chael Sonnen, Porsha Williams, Ricky Williams and Carnie Wilson to vie for the $250,000 prize to be given to the charity of their choice.

Arnold Schwarzenegger will replace Donald Trump as the host of the NBC series, and Tyra Banks is going to fill Ivanka’s role as his adviser.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!