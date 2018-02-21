Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, has no patience for gossip. The NHL player shut down recent reports alleging that he and his wife of nearly eight years are heading toward a divorce.

The 37-year-old athlete felt the need to speak out after he shared a biblical passage on Instagram, which one follower interpreted as a cry for help. The verse from Psalm 139:23-24 read: “Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.”

His post, published on Sunday, February 18, received more than 22,000 comments — including one from user @beverly.ayers.

“Praying for you and Carrie. Ignore the media! Hold tight to each other. There are always bumps in the road. Keep focusing on Jesus!” she wrote. “He will guide you thru!”

Fisher swiftly responded: “That’s not media. We’ve never been better. Thanks.”

Not only have Fisher and the country singer never been better — but Us Weekly revealed earlier this month that the parents of 2-year-old son, Isaiah, are actively trying to became pregnant.

“Everyone around her knows she wants a big family, and they’re always trying for another baby,” a pal of the Grammy winner told Us.

But for the time being, Underwood, 34, and Fisher, who recently announced that he’s returning to the Nashville Predators after a five-month retirement, are happy as a party of three. “Carrie and Mike have a great life and a very strong marriage — one that their friends envy,” an insider told Us. “They are completely committed to each other and in it for the long run.”

