Carson Daly’s mother passed away just five weeks ago. Now, the Today Show Orange Room host is worried about losing his stepfather Richard Caruso.

The 44-year-old opened up about Caruso on Twitter after a fan tweeted that she missed seeing Daly on the Today Show. “Short story, been a rough month for my fam,” he wrote on Tuesday, October 24. “Mom passing. Dad’s health in peril.”

Daly, who also hosts NBC’s The Voice, added that he just finished shooting season 14 of the singing competition and would be back in the Orange Room on Thursday.

As previously reported, Daly’s mom, Pattie Daly Caruso, died suddenly of a heart attack at her Palm Desert, California, home on September 17. She was 73.

Earlier this month, Daly Instagrammed a heartbreaking note written by her when she was battling breast cancer in 1998.

“My sister & I just discovered this ‘goodbye’ letter Mom left in her desk drawer,” Daly wrote. “She clearly thought she might not make it. We never knew.”

Daly added: “This was 1998. She lived almost 20 years longer. She survived and thrived. Never give up.”

Daly, who is dad of Jackson, 8, Etta, 5, and London, 3, with wife Siri Pinter, viewed Pattie as the ultimate role model. “I think having a strong parent has been such an inspiration because it’s a constant reminder to me to find my own pillar of strength and to be that for my own growing family,” he mused during a 2013 appearance on the Today Show.

Daly was just six when he lost his biological dad, “J.D.” to bladder cancer.

