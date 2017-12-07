Casey Affleck’s annual salary was revealed in his divorce documents with Summer Phoenix. The Oscar winner makes $400k a year.

As previously reported, Phoenix filed for divorce on July 31 after nearly 10 years of marriage. The actress-model listed their date of separation as November 2015, even though the couple didn’t reveal their split until March 2016.

“Casey and Summer have amicably separated. They remain very close friends,” Affleck’s rep told Us Weekly at the time.

Joaquin Phoenix’s younger sister wed the Manchester by the Sea star in 2006 in Savannah, Georgia. The couple are the parents of two boys, Indiana, 13, and Atticus, 9.

The former couple settled their divorce agreement just a few days after Phoenix filed.

“Casey will not contest spousal support for his soon to be ex-wife,” a source close to the couple told Us at the time. “The divorce has been settled amicably.”

During his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the 2017 Golden Globes, Affleck thanked his now-ex wife.

“Despite how I might think that I’m in charge at my house, it’s my kids that give me permission to do this because they have got the strength of character to keep at bay all the noise that surrounds people that live publicly to let me travel for months at a time. I love you, Indiana and Atticus. Thank you very much,” he said at the time. “And to their mom that gave me just about every good acting idea I ever had. Thank you very much, I love you.”

