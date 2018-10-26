Casey Anthony’s parents, George and Cindy, gave an update on their relationship with their daughter — and revealed she is dating someone — seven years after she was acquitted for the murder of their granddaughter.

“I mean, I know she’s moved on through life, I understand that she is seeing someone. They’re very involved, which is great,” George said during the Thursday, October 25, episode of The Dr. Oz Show. “I’m glad for her.”

After Casey’s 2-year-old daughter Caylee went missing in 2008, she infamously waited 31 days before reporting the disappearance. Once the toddler’s remains were discovered less than one a mile from the Anthony family home, Casey was accused of murdering her daughter. Casey, who was once described as “one of the most hated women in America,” was acquitted in 2011.

Dr. Oz also asked the couple how they would feel if Casey had more children.

“Knowing now that she could potentially possibly be a mom again, I hope she does better this time around than what she did last time. I hope whatever life she has left, that she makes something positive happen in her life,” George said during Thursday’s episode. “If she is granted a chance to have another child, I hope the child is strong, grows up to be a worthwhile part of society, and the person that she has the child with, I hope they are going to love her and the child immensely.”

When it comes to being a part of any of Casey’s future children’s lives, however, George wasn’t so sure.

“I don’t think so because Casey and I right now, it is like oil and water,” he explained. “One of us is floating, one of us is sinking. We’re just not connected anymore, and that hurts. I wish I could be part of her life, but I would never feel comfortable around her. I can’t trust her. I can’t trust the things she’s going to say out there. I know she’s given some other interviews that she said she was never going to do, and things she’s said and done, it’s just, it’s wrong. She needs to just not be here anymore.”

Cindy then asked her husband for clarification: “What do you mean, not be here anymore?”

“She doesn’t need to exist anymore, as far as I’m concerned,” he replied.

“Well, that’s kind of mean. … That’s weird, because for years, he has said to me, ‘I wish I could have a relationship with Casey,’” Cindy quipped before suggesting that George pushes Casey away as a “defense mechanism.”

“I just wish she would come forward, she would want to talk to me, just me and her,” he later admitted. “Someone can be on the sidelines, watch what was going on but give me and her a chance to sit down and talk.”

