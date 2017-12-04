Cash Warren is looking forward to welcoming a third child with pregnant wife, Jessica Alba, but before they break open the champagne, the producer is taking time this holiday season to give something back.

The Pair of Thieves founder, 38, who tells Us Weekly in an exclusive interview that he is “blessed” to have a healthy family, is set to donate more than one million pairs of socks to the homeless by the end of 2017 through his Black Out + White Out initiative — which is a collection within Warren’s line. In addition, with each purchase made from Black Out + White Out collection, the company will donate a pair of socks to those in need.

“Charity has always been at the core of what we do,” the designer explained. Warren joined employees from his clothing outfitter to hand out more than 1,000 pairs of socks onsite at the Union Rescue Mission in L.A. on Monday, December 4 (National Sock Day). Pair of Thieves offers much more than just socks. The company creates an assortment of boldly designed basics blended with high performance elements for men, women and children.

The In the Blood producer told Us that philanthropy work is a passion he shares with his children with Alba — daughters Honor, 7, and Haven, 6. “It’s definitely something that we try to instill with the kids. You’re lucky to be in a position to be able to help others,” he told Us. “If you get a new toy … you donate an old toy. The reason you got a new toy is because you donated an old today. You try to make it seem like it’s cyclical. You give to get and that’s just kind of at the core of what we do.”

And in the weeks before the birth of their son, the family plans to enjoy some R&R at home for the holidays. “We’re going to be doing a few things locally, but otherwise … we are staying put to get ready for the new arrival. No traveling. [Alba] hasn’t been allowed to travel for the past month or so. We are staying put and we are happy about that.”

Warren tells Us that his heavily pregnant wife is “doing great!”

“She is so beautiful when she’s pregnant,” he said of the Sin City star, 36. “I’m always just so impressed by the strength and the discipline and the journey and process of pregnancy … it’s such a beautiful thing. So we’re very excited and in the final countdown here.”

“We crack up at the fact that a decade ago — 10 years ago she was pregnant with Honor,” he added. “The thought of us going through it all again … It’s been a lot of flashbacks and a lot of funny things. We’re enjoying it this third time. We’re enjoying each moment. We’re not always looking ahead at what’s to come. We’re kinda appreciating every stage as it happens.”

The couple announced they were expecting a baby boy in October.

“I would have totally been down to have another girl. I thought that three girls would have been super fun,” he said. “I love my daughters, but I’m excited to see how different it is. Looking at my friends who have boys … I just think it’s going to be different so I’m really stoked about that.”

