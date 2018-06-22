Three just became four! Cat Deeley and husband Patrick Kielty have welcomed their second child together, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The So You Think You Can Dance host, 41, revealed her second pregnancy back in January. “Over the moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother,” she tweeted at the time. “Can’t wait to be a family of four in the spring. We’re all so excited.”

Deeley, who gave birth to the couple’s first child, Milo, in January 2016, has been vocal about wanting to expand her brood. “I would love some more. But I have to get on with it if I do,” she told the Mirror in June 2017. “When you go for checkups they call you a ‘geriatric mum.’ That is the terminology they use, I swear. They say, ‘Ma’am, you are triple high risk.’”

According to March of Dimes, women carrying after the age of 25 are more susceptible to complications, including birth defects and premature birth.

During her chat with the Mirror, Deeley revealed how motherhood has changed her. “I am awake all night listening out for him,” she told the publication. “I am checking he is breathing. I am depressed I will never sleep again.”

The TV presenter recently showed off her baby bump in May with a glowing image of herself enjoying a beach day in Malibu.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!