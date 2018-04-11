Catelynn Lowell wants the world to know that she and husband Tyler Baltierra are solid after the heart-wrenching Teen Mom OG reunion that aired on Monday, April 9.

Catelynn, who had just returned from inpatient rehab for suicidal thoughts, confided to Tyler that she needed to return to treatment.

“I didn’t even want to tell you that I was going back,” she said. “I just thought, ‘I wouldn’t blame Tyler, like seriously, if you wanted to just divorce me.’ I put you through so much.’” Her longtime love was 100 percent supportive of his wife’s decision. Unfortunately, some followers on social media felt she was abandoning Baltierra and their daughter Novalee, 3.

“I wasn’t ‘running away from my problems. I was FIXING them! Working HARD & getting on the right medication,” tweeted the MTV personality on Tuesday. “I wouldn’t wish this crap on my worst enemy! But I guess I’ll have haters no matter what! Just glad I got myself better and if ppl r mad then be mad I guess.”

Lowell was responding to comments such as: “You’re not the only parent struggling with mental health issues. I am a single parent with mental health issues BUT, I still have to provide for my family and be there when my children need me.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum also shared a sweet selfie of herself and her childhood sweetheart in Tuesday, April 10, Instagram. “I love you so much!!! And for all you haters vows say —in SICKNESS and in health . . . remember that . . . “ she captioned the photo. “Because this man has done that for me beyond what could imagine.”

Catelynn completed her third treatment program for mental health struggles in February. On April 5 she revealed she has been sober for five months.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

