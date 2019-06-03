They’ve come a long way. Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra reflected on getting engaged as teenagers in two heartwarming social media posts.

The official Teen Mom Twitter account shared a video of Baltierra, now 27, proposing to Lowell, also 27, on Monday, June 3, in honor of the show’s 10th anniversary. Baltierra replied to the tweet and reflected on his life with the Conquering Chaos author.

“We were only 17 & everyone thought we were naively mistaken about what we wanted out of life, but we knew exactly what we wanted,” he tweeted on Monday. “We wanted each other…forever. I love you so much @CatelynnLowell.”

We were only 17 & everyone thought we were naively mistaken about what we wanted out of life, but we knew exactly what we wanted. We wanted each other…forever. I love you so much @CatelynnLowell 😍❤️😭 https://t.co/1j0zbdD36s — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) June 3, 2019

The former 16 & Pregnant star replied to her husband and wrote, “How did I get so lucky to have you?!? I love you so much!”

In the throwback video, Baltierra emotionally professed his love to Lowell during a date. “I love you a lot and I want to be with you for the rest of my life,” he said while holding back tears. “I want you to be mine forever. I want you to grow old with me.”

The Michigan natives are childhood sweethearts who discovered they were expecting a baby girl when they were juniors in high school. The duo made the difficult decision to place Carly, now 10, up for adoption.

Baltierra and Lowell have faced many struggles over the years — including difficulties with their open adoption, a trial separation, a miscarriage and Lowell’s ongoing mental health battle — but they have stood by each other’s sides during the challenges. The couple welcomed daughter Novalee, now 4, in January 2015, and tied the knot seven months later.

The reality stars’ family grew even more in February when they welcomed their third daughter, Vaeda. “She’s such a good baby — very chill and easy going,” Lowell told Us less than a month after the infant, now 3 months, was born. “[Nova] loves being a big sister and loves ‘her baby.’”

Teen Mom OG returns on MTV Monday, June 10, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!