Sometimes a couple is just meant to be! That’s the case for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, who are high school sweethearts. The Teen Mom OG duo have had their fair share of ups and downs and even spent time living apart ahead of baby Vaeda’s arrival in February. However, they’re now “in a good place,” Lowell, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively.

“We’re living in the same place, we did couple’s therapy together and therapy on ourselves as individuals, which I think helped a lot. We were just honest with ourselves and with each other during that time,” she added. “I think, you know couple’s therapy helped too. Learning how to talk and communicate.”

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Carly, in 2009 and placed her for adoption. They also share 4-year-old daughter Novalee.

“Tyler and I just click,” the former 16 & Pregnant star told Us. “We’re really opposite, but we have a lot of similarities. I just think really open, honest communication [works]. I feel like some people are just meant to be with one another and I really just feel like that’s him and I; we just really bond and click and connect.”

For more from Lowell, watch the video above and pick up Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Monday, June 10, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!