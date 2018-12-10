Repairing the relationship. Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell take a big step during the Monday, December 10, episode of Teen Mom OG. During dinner with Tyler’s mom, Kim, the couple reveal they have started going to therapy together.

“It was awesome,” Tyler, 26, says of counseling in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. His wife, also 26, added of their therapist, “We like her!”

Kim then asks about their separation, with Tyler moving out for a month. The couple, who share 3-year-old daughter, Nova, and are currently pregnant, explain to her that they will spend 30 days apart – but that’s it.

“Nobody’s going to be perfect in 30 days,” Catelynn states but Tyler then chimes In, “Let’s not drag it out.”

Meanwhile, Tyler’s mother couldn’t be more supportive of the situation.

“I’m glad you guys are doing couples therapy. I’m glad you’re doing the separation for 30 days to give each other space,” she says. “You know what, Cate, I didn’t know who I was at your age, so I don’t expect you to know but I hope to God that the separation does make you feel and look into yourself, ‘What do you want to do?’”

Tyler recently opened up to Us exclusively about living apart from his wife. The two have been together since middle school and when they were 16, placed daughter Carly up for adoption. They also suffered a miscarriage earlier this year, which caused a great deal of trauma for them both. However, through all the ups and downs, they still want to be together.

“It’s funny because we actually don’t even call it separation anymore. We say, ‘Let’s just do 30 days of self-reflection time. You get to focus on you, I get to focus on me. We’ll continue to do couples therapy,’” he said during our “Watch With Us” podcast. “We’ve got a great therapist who works really good with us, so [we’re] kind of following her advice on top of the separation, whatever you wanna call it. We call it 30 days of self-reflection – just positive terminology here.”

He added: “It’s not like we’re seeing other people or we’re not talking at all or not spending time with each other … the main goal is to stay with my wife and live this life. We love each other.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

