Catfish is on hold. Nev Schulman, the host and executive producer of the hit MTV show, is being investigated following allegations of sexual misconduct, Us Weekly can confirm. The Daily Beast was the first to report the news.

“We take these allegations very seriously. We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed,” MTV told Us in a statement.

Schulman, 33, has denied the claims. “The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth,” he said in a statement to Us. “I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions – but these claims are false.”

The show, which began in 2012, is currently in its seventh season. The idea came from Schulman’s documentary film of the same name that he made in 2010.

In the film, he fell in love with a woman he met online, but later found out she was not who she had said she was, and he was heartbroken. On the MTV show, he and filmmaking partner Max Joseph help other couples who have met online meet in real life – some who find out that they, too, have been catfished.

Schulman longtime girlfriend Laura Perlongo in July 2017. They have one daughter, 19-month-old Cleo James.

Last year, the couple launched a Facebook Watch show called We Need to Talk. “It’s basically a show about relationships. After the last five years, obviously helping people try to find love … what do you do when you do find it and you want to keep it? You gotta work through some s–t,” he told Us in August 2017. “This is a show that’s honest and sometimes a little embarrassing, but it’s real and it’s about the things that come up when you’re a couple.”

She also added at the time that they felt extremely happy about their family. “I think we’re blessed in that when it’s work time, it’s work time and when there’s off time, you can really be off,” Perlongo said. “So you’re working for a chunk of time and then you’ve got a nice week to just hang out with her, so you really feel like you’re getting quality time. It’s not just like a couple hours a day type of thing.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!