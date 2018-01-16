She’s got his back. Catherine Zeta-Jones opened up about husband Michael Douglas’ decision to preemptively deny claims of sexual harassment against him.

During a press day for her upcoming movie Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story at Lifetime’s Television Critics Association press day on Sunday, January 14, the 48-year-old actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her involvement with the #MeToo movement — and how it recently impacted her husband.

“My reaction was that as two people who have been in this business — him longer than me — was that we support ‘Me Too’ and the movement more than anybody, anybody — me as a woman, him as a man,” she said.

When asked about the allegations against the 73-year-old Wall Street actor, she responded, “There was no other way than to be preemptive in a story that had to be watched. He did a statement. I think it’s very clear the way that he stands. I cannot elaborate on something that’s so very personal to him.”

The Chicago actress also elaborated on the current climate in Hollywood in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal as well as the dozens of other sexual misconduct allegations made against high-profile executives and celebrities.

“We’re seeing changes that have taken many years to even be talked about. It’s an amazing time for women, and I really want women to remember how strong we are in numbers,” she said. “This is going to die down. This is not going to be at the forefront of everyone’s mind forever and ever, and we’re going to have to be kind to each other. We can’t ask everyone else to be kind to us unless we’re kind to each other.”

As previously reported, Douglas chose to address the claims in an interview with Deadline on January 9 after being contacted by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety referencing allegations of sexual misconduct made by an employee who worked for him more than 30 years ago.

“This is a complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever,” he said at the time, adding that his “head was reeling.”

He added: “I’m going to continue the way I’ve always treated women, as equals and my peers. Working closely with them. I would hope that as a cautionary tale, we will be careful about accusing, and being accused.”

