Catt Sadler gushed about finding love in a recent blog post. “I have a new best friend who makes me laugh every single day,” wrote the former E! News host. “He lights up my life. He is also sober and his commitment to healthy living astonishes me. He teaches me. I am growing.”

That man making Sadler, 43, so happy is Nick LaKind, a designer living in Los Angeles. And he is equally smitten with her. In August, LaKind shared an Instagram photo of him and Sadler at a wedding in Hudson, New York.

“Are you Catt’s boyfriend?? Or just a friend? I know it’s one of my business . .” one person commented. LaKind happily responded: “@iamcattsadler is the wind beneath my wings, the sun that lights my skin, my dream come true . . . I think that should answer your question. 😍”

Sadler, 43, finalized her divorce from British film producer Rhys David Thomas in May 2017. The couple had been together for more than four years. She and ex husband Kyle Boyd share sons Austin, 16, and Arion, 12.

LaKind was previously linked to Barely Famous star Erin Foster.

Us Weekly revealed in December 2017 that Sadler was leaving her job at E! after learning that her cohost Jason Kennedy was making double her salary. (E! previously told Us in a statement: “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”)

Sadler is excited about her future. “In the last few weeks everyone from the gal at the ATT store to people passing in the street to the hundreds of letters I’ve received from around the world — people want a voice,” Sadler wrote on her blog. “Women are frustrated. Women and girls need somebody to shout for them, to kick and scream, to make it better. We need each other. We need to band together. We need to lock in as sisters and make our voices heard. This will be my cause, I promise.”

