Catt Sadler left E! News on Tuesday, December 19, over a pay dispute after learning she was paid less than cohost Jason Kennedy, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

The 43-year-old, who was with the network for more than a decade, confirmed her departure in a tweet, writing, “It’s true. Today will be my last day on #DailyPop and @enews. I hope you’ll tune in so I can thank you for the memories. I love you guys SO much it hurts.”

It’s true. Today will be my last day on #DailyPop and @enews. I hope you’ll tune in so I can thank you for the memories. I love you guys SO much it hurts. — catt sadler (@IAmCattSadler) December 19, 2017

You've all got me crying like a baby. I'm reading every single message. I will respond to them all after I make it through this difficult day. I love you so much and your words are providing me so much comfort. xx

See you on @enews later this eve with my friend @JasonKennedy1 — catt sadler (@IAmCattSadler) December 19, 2017

“You’ve all got me crying like a baby,” she added in a second message. “I’m reading every single message. I will respond to them all after I make it through this difficult day. I love you so much and your words are providing me so much comfort. xx See you on @enews later this eve with my friend @JasonKennedy1.”

My gratitude runs so deep. My thank you to you the viewers on @enews tonight. I hope you’ll watch my farewell at 7 and 10:30p with @JasonKennedy1 xx — catt sadler (@IAmCattSadler) December 19, 2017

In a third tweet she wrote, “My gratitude runs so deep. My thank you to you the viewers on @enews tonight. I hope you’ll watch my farewell at 7 and 10:30p with @JasonKennedy1 xx”

Sources tell Us that Sadler decided to leave after trying to get E! execs to give her a pay rise to put her salary on par with Kennedy’s.

“Catt’s contract with E! was up and she recently found out that compared to her coworkers she was being very underpaid,” a source tells Us. “She found out Jason Kennedy makes significantly more than her, even though she does more work for the network and she was outraged. The network was not interested in negotiating with her to get her up to his salary.”

“She’s moving forward though and looking forward to the next chapter in her life,” the source adds. “She doesn’t blame Jason and Jason feels horrible about the discrepancy in salary. He loves Catt so much and was just as upset as she was to find out that she was being paid so much less. He thinks she will do amazing at whatever she does next and that E! made a big mistake.”

Kennedy shared a video with Sadler on Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “Sending @IAmCattSadler off with lots of love and memories tonight at 7 & 10:30 @enews.”

Sending @IAmCattSadler off with lots of love and memories tonight at 7 & 10:30 @enews pic.twitter.com/WUu3E5P5Qk — Jason Kennedy (@JasonKennedy1) December 19, 2017

E! said the following in a statement to Us on Tuesday: “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!