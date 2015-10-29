Celeb Sightings: Debra Messing Gets Into the Halloween Spirit!

—Debra Messing used Zyrtec to keep herself allergy-free while carving pumpkins outdoors.

—Nicole Richie and Joel Madden had a brunch of burgers and truffle fries with their kids at Rockit Bar & Grill in Chicago.

—Josh Hutcherson gave a big hug to Jena Malone at the premiere of The Rusted, part of Ron Howard and Canon’s Project Imagination, at AOL Build in NYC.

—Rumer Willis and Andi Dorfman checked out Halloween accessories at Claire’s Halloween Bash in NYC.

—Lucy Hale sipped a Celsius energy drink after a workout at Soul Cycle in NYC's West Village.

—Jessica Alba and Cash Warren sipped on mojitos at Ball & Chain in Miami.

—Alfonso Ribeiro discussed parenting and BellyBuds Baby-Bump Sound System at WavHello’s booth at the ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas.

—Angela “Big Ang” Raiola met with Fresco Da Franco owner, Franco Porporino Jr., to discuss plans for the restaurant’s Celebrity Halloween Party in Montclair, N.J.

—Cindy Crawford sipped Casamigos cocktails with model pals Helena Christensen, Coco Rocha, and photographer Nigel Barker at her brother-in-law Scott Gerber's restaurant Irvington in NYC.

—Lo Bosworth enjoyed a Café Con Leche beverage at Café Bustelo in NYC.

—Robin Thicke celebrated the Mets' four-game sweep against the Cubs at 1OAK in NYC.

—Laura Prepon chatted with Selita Ebanks backstage at Andrea Fascinetto Spring/Summer 2016 fashion show at the Gansevoort Park Hotel in NYC.

—Solange Knowles slayed in orange at the inaugural T Magazine “The Greats” issue party at Chateau Marmont in L.A.

—Hugh and Crystal Hefner took a spin on the vintage ferris wheel at Playboy’s annual Halloween party at the Playboy Mansion in L.A.

—Eric and Jessie James Decker visited teens at Albert Leonard Middle School to announce the new anti-bullying program STOMP Out Bullying in New Rochelle, N.Y.

–After the Las Vegas stop of her Rebel Heart Tour, Madonna stopped by the official afterparty at Marquee Nightclub hosted by Jose Cuervo Tradicional tequila.

–L.A. Clippers Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, along with Holly Robinson Peete, sweetly served guests at the Chris Paul Family Foundation Celebrity Server Dinner presented by Apollo Jets at Mastro’s in Beverly Hills.

–Hollywood colorist Michael Giovanni debuted at B2V Salon on Doheny in West Hollywood.

—5 Seconds of Summer held an exclusive pre-concert soundcheck experience presented by Citi and Chrysler for CBS Radio’s We Can Survive festival (performers included Maroon 5, Demi Lovato, Calvin Harris, and Rihanna) at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood.

—Jamie Chung and Michael B. Jordan attended the Absolut Electrik House party to celebrate their new holiday bottle, which included a surprise performance by Empire of the Sun, in L.A.

—Howie Mandel dropped his pants for charity at ACT Today!'s 10th annual Denim, Diamonds & Stars, presented by Raiman Rocks, to benefit underserved kids with autism in Westlake Village, Calif.

—Maggie Gyllenhaal, wearing Alberta Ferretti, checked out the unveiling of RH Modern at Restoration Hardware in NYC.

—Chris Pratt wore Cult of Individuality jeans for lunch with wife, Anna Faris, in Atlanta.

—Lysa Heslov, founder and president of Children Mending Hearts, hosted an Ambassador Circle Cocktail Party & Honor Ceremony for the charity’s big supporters at a private residence in L.A.’s Studio City neighborhood.

