Celeb Sightings: Jamie Foxx Catches Up With Friends Over Coffee

—Jersey Bell star Jaime Primak Sullivan caught up with old pal Jamie Foxx at the Keurig 2.0 event in Miami.

—Rihanna announced plans for her first annual Diamond Ball fundraiser, benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation ("in honor of my grandparents!" says the star) at the Vineyard in Beverly Hills.

—George and Amal Clooney enjoyed Andre Rieu's new CD/DVD, Love in Venice.

—Usher and DJ Cassidy celebrated their six-week URK Tour at NYC's Up & Down. Usher danced on tables until 4 a.m.!

—Taye Diggs rocked out at Kinfolk for the Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival.

—LaLa Anthony and friends dined on items from Chef Seth Levine's menu at Hotel Chantelle in NYC.

—Chris Noth auctioned off his own tie at the National Alliance on Mental Illness-NYC Metro's annual Seeds of Hope Gala in NYC.

—Criss Angel performed the Houdini Death Escape while dangling from a 75-foot high crane at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut.

—Kate Hudson wore Line Knitwear's Uptown Leather Jacket in black while attending a party in L.A.

—Pia Toscano wore the AQ/AQ Chromide Maxi Dress in black to the COLABORATOR.COM Launch Party at MILK Studios in L.A.

—Eric and Jessie James Decker stopped by BLT Prime NYC to enjoy dinner and celebrate the Jets' win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

—Bethenny Frankel announced her Skinnygirl by BELLA personal blender during an appearance on "In The Kitchen with David" on QVC.

—Sting and wife Trudie Styler sampled dishes by Chef Andrew Carmellini during a celebration for The Lunchbox Fund hosted by Prada at Little Park at Smyth, a Thompson Hotel, in NYC.

—Eva Longoria enjoyed a date night with boyfriend Jose Antonio Baston at Katsuya by Starck at SLS South Beach in Miami.

—Robert Pattinson snacked on jerk grilled corn with girlfriend FKA Twigs during an afterparty for her sold-out concert at Miss Lily's 7A in NYC.

—Henry Cavill showed up to support buddy Michael Shannon during a fundraising event at Underground in Chicago.

–Guitarist Trevin Lund and singer Nikki Lund – who have a chart-topping single in the UK, "This Is It" – boarded a flight from LAX to London for their band's UK radio studio appearances.

—Cindy Crawford told guests it was great to be home at the launch party for her Michigan Avenue Magazine November cover issue at Chicago Cut Steakhouse in Chicago.

–Los Angeles Clipper Matt Barnes stopped by Brandon Williams' Simple Is Perfect Capsule Collection Launch presented by Hennessy V.S and Monster at Austere in L.A.

—Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting introduced fellow pit bull owner and comedian Whitney Cummings at the fourth annual comedy benefit concert Stand Up for Pits at the Hollywood Improv in L.A.

—Barbara Streisand caught up with old friends at the FIDF Gala supported by the Heroes to Heroes Foundation at the Beverly Hills Hilton.

