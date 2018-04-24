You’re never fully dressed without a smile — or bling, apparently! Dr. Anjali Rajpal who works with celebrities including Hailey Baldwin, Katy Perry and Pink, sat down with Stylish to dish on how celebs get their perfect white smiles and the next big trend we’re bound to see when it comes to teeth (cough tooth jewels cough).

To keep her clients’ chompers in tip top shape, Rajpal says veneers are the way to go. “Veneers are my favorite thing to do because changing the way people smile is what I love most of all,” she dishes.

Before making the decision to get them, the dentist admits that some people in the industry are scared at first. “They don’t want their teeth to look huge or fake and they still want to look like themselves,” she says. To ensure this doesn’t happen. Rajpal uses a specific technique that leaves her patients looking their best, but natural, too. “Whenever I do a celebrity case, nobody knows they’ve had their teeth done.Their teeth are brighter and straighter, but not obvious looking because they need to compliment the features of their face,” she adds.

Besides having a bright smile, the dentist is all on the forefront of teeth decor trends involving bling. “In the past it was big for rappers to have grills that are embedded with expensive jewels. The trend migrated to pop stars, male and female alike, because it’s not so serious and a lot of fun!,” she exclaims.

While we’ve seen Baldwin, Hailey and Pink rock various teeth jewels, Rajpal reveals the next big fashion statement will be one that was big in Europe in the ’90s. “Grills can be difficult because you have to take them out and they’re hard to speak and eat with, but what I’m doing now is adhering diamonds to the teeth and they can stay there all the time,” she explains.

As far as her design inspiration? “I’m making really unique, custom designs that are beautiful so that you can either have the gangster feel with grills, feel pretty with beautiful jewelry or go in both directions. It just depends on the type of personality and style that you have,” she dishes. “Every smile to me is a work of art, so I use my artistic eye designing veneers and Invisalign cases and bonding, I’m always using it, but it’s like every tooth is a little canvas,” she reveals.

While Rajpal certainly has fun with every design she does, she says her favorites are when she adds diamonds to a whole tooth or uses gems or decorations like stars, hearts, Hello Kitties, marijuana leaves or Harley Davidson bikes. “I like to make something fun and since there’s no damage to the tooth structure, if a patient wants something different, all I do is polish off the gem and polish back the tooth structure, so they can easily change it up,” she tells Stylish.

The dental artist is not the only one who’s a fan adding that everyone who has gotten them loves them. “It’s such a conversation starter and it’s a cool new trend,” she says. “We put jewelry on our necks, noses and ears and your teeth are pearls already, so it’s nice to jewel them out,” she dishes.

