Celebrate Summer With These Celebrity Favorites

Looking and feeling your best this summer starts with these must-have essentials.



FOCL

Start feeling your best today. FOCL’s delicious guilt free gummies will help you relax and move through each day with ease. Because feeling better is everything.

Shop Now

VITAHUSTLE

Taking care of your health is no joke, and Kevin Hart is one healthy celebrity who walks the walk. Co-founded by Kevin Hart, Vitahustle One Superfood contains 86 superfood ingredients and essential nutrients. Hart’s new plant based, superfood protein shake contains a day’s worth of vitamins plus fruits & veggies, probiotics, adaptogens and more. Keto and paleo friendly, supports energy, focus and immunity. Get $10 off your first purchase with code USWEEKLY.

Shop Now

Mink Envy

Level up your lash game with Mink Envy! Channel your inner diva with this trending new luxe lash collection that has been all the talk amongst influencers. Affordable, cruelty-free, ultra-soft, lightweight and reusable, Mink Envy lashes blend seamlessly with your natural lashes so you can go glam on demand.

Shop Now

CORE Foods

This summer, snack on the *coolest* bars! CORE Refrigerated Superior Nutrition Bars are high in fiber but with no added sugar so you can stay fueled and feel good! Plus, they’re made with delicious 100% plant-based real ingredients including prebiotic fiber and probiotics. You’ll find CORE Bars in the fridge because they don’t use additives or preservatives – just real food to make your CORE happy! Raise the bar on your summer snacks.

Shop Now

Bug Bite Thing

As Seen on Shark Tank, the suction tool — Bug Bite Thing — is a summer must-have to alleviate the itching, stinging and swelling from insect bites and stings. The award-winning product is Amazon’s #1 seller for insect bite relief with over 48,000 reviews, chemical-free, reusable, and suitable for all ages. This essential insect bite relief suction tool retails for under $10, including free shipping on BugBiteThing.com.

Shop Now

Sweetums

Sweetums is an intimate wipe with flavor. pH balanced and made with fewer ingredients than most baby wipes, it is gentle on women, but can be used with all genders. Sweetums wipes are perfect for a daily refresh or to spice things up in the bedroom.

Shop Now

Meet the Next-Gen Blender

The BlendJet 2 Portable Blender is perfect for smoothies, protein shakes, and lattes on the go!

It’s USB-C rechargeable, quiet, water-resistant, self-cleaning, and crushes through ice & frozen fruit! Comes in 30+ colors. Free 2-Day S&H. Meet the Next-Gen Blender. Save 11% at blendjet.com/USMag

Shop Now

Beachwaver

Created by celebrity hairstylist, Sarah Potempa, the Beachwaver rotating curling iron is now available in a limited-edition, romantic floral design. If you struggle with curling your hair, you NEED to try the Beachwaver Floral Collection! Use code USWEEKLY for 20% off beachwaver.com.

Shop Now

Boiron Arnicare

Arnicare Cream is your secret weapon to fade bruise discoloration, swelling and pain especially after cosmetic procedures or injury.* The cream, made from an Arnica montana daisy, has a light, non-greasy texture and contains no fragrances, parabens, or dyes. Arnicare is made by Boiron, the Arnica expert since 1932. Dare to Bare With the #1 Arnica Bruise Reducer.

*Claims based on traditional homeopathic practice, not accepted medical evidence. Not FDA evaluated.

Shop Now

ZenWTR 9.5pH Alkaline Water

No One Likes a Dirty Beach because a dirty beach means a dirty ocean. That’s why celebs like Erin + Sara Foster, Khloé Kardashian and Anne Hathaway are fans of ZenWTR. The pure, crisp water comes in bottles that help prevent ocean pollution as they are made from 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic. ZenWTR 9.5pH Alkaline Water, available on ZenWTR.com.

Shop Now